Marketing execs join forest 'boardroom' meeting as part of £200m nature recovery drive

Ecologi, Giffgaff, and MG OMD host media and marketing industry leaders at 'Boardroom in Nature' meeting in support of campaign to boost sector's investment in UK nature recovery
Several leading figures from across the media and marketing industry recently joined together for a ‘boardroom' meeting out in the wild habitat of a forest, in a bid to raise awareness for an industry-led...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis