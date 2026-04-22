Marketing execs join forest 'boardroom' meeting as part of £200m nature recovery drive

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Ecologi
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Credit: Ecologi

Ecologi, Giffgaff, and MG OMD host media and marketing industry leaders at 'Boardroom in Nature' meeting in support of campaign to boost sector's investment in UK nature recovery

Several leading figures from across the media and marketing industry recently joined together for a ‘boardroom' meeting out in the wild habitat of a forest, in a bid to raise awareness for an industry-led...

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