ChatNetZero: World's first climate target chatbot updated to cut energy use

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Upgraded climate AI tool outperforms general-purpose chatbots on accuracy and energy efficiency, creators claim

The creators of the world's first artificial intelligence (AI) climate target chatbot have today revealed a series of major upgrades designed to improve its transparency and computational efficiency...

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