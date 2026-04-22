Recycle to Read: Tesco to rollout plastic toy collection scheme nationwide

Broken plastic toys are now being collected at 167 Tesco stores across the UK, as part of a recycling initiative that aims to raise funds for books in schools
Broken plastic children's toys can now be exchanged for school book vouchers at hundreds of Tesco stores up and down the UK, under an expanded initiative designed to make it easier to recycle old toys....
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