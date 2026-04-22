Specsavers expands glasses recycling scheme to all UK stores

Optician and retailer to rollout collection boxes for unwanted glasses, cases, and contact lens packaging to a further 300 stores nationwide
Specsavers is expanding its recycling scheme to all of its outlets nationwide, enabling customers to deposit their unwanted glasses, cases, and contact lens packaging at hundreds more in-store collection...
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