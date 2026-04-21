Study: Hybrid working can slash work-related CO2 by up to 90 per cent

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Enabling staff to work from home or at nearby workspaces can significantly reduce building and commuter transport emissions, an IWG and Arup study has found

Hybrid working can reduce work-related carbon emissions by up to 90 per cent by enabling employees to work closer to home and reducing demand for transport, according to fresh research spanning six cities...

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