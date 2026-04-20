DP World extends carbon insetting scheme to Port of Southampton

Port operator to offer customers chance to claim share of emissions reductions delivered through container terminal's decarbonisation efforts
DP World has today launched a new carbon inset scheme at its Southampton terminal, allowing customers to claim a share of emissions reductions generated at the port towards their own supply chain targets...
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