Study: Switch to EVs could save Colombia $40bn in fuel import costs

Carbon Tracker analysis released ahead of key climate summit underscores how developing economies stand to benefit from accelerated clean tech roll out
Colombia could cut its fossil fuel import bill by around $40bn through to 2050 by pursuing an accelerated transition to electric vehicles (EVs), which would slash costs for drivers and enhance the country's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis