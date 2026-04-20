Study: Switch to EVs could save Colombia $40bn in fuel import costs

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Bogota, Colombia / Credit: Devasahayam Chandra Dhas
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Bogota, Colombia / Credit: Devasahayam Chandra Dhas

Carbon Tracker analysis released ahead of key climate summit underscores how developing economies stand to benefit from accelerated clean tech roll out

Colombia could cut its fossil fuel import bill by around $40bn through to 2050 by pursuing an accelerated transition to electric vehicles (EVs), which would slash costs for drivers and enhance the country's...

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