IEA: Global emissions almost flat as clean tech boom eats into fossil fuel demand

Energy-related emissions reached an all time high in 2025, according to latest International Energy Agency report, but peak is nearing as electrification spreads rapidly across the global economy
Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose 0.4 per cent in 2025, with the annual growth rate slowing compared to the previous year as record deployment of solar panels, batteries, and electric...
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