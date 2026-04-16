Biodiversity Net Gain: Government confirms controversial 'small site' exemption

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Projects smaller than 0.2 hectares will be exempt from BNG rules, while major energy projects will move within scope later this year

The government has today confirmed 'small sites' will be exempt from Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) rules, while major infrastructure projects such as large wind and solar farms will brought under the regime...

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