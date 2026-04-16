Biodiversity Net Gain: Government confirms controversial 'small site' exemption

Projects smaller than 0.2 hectares will be exempt from BNG rules, while major energy projects will move within scope later this year
The government has today confirmed 'small sites' will be exempt from Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) rules, while major infrastructure projects such as large wind and solar farms will brought under the regime...
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