Apple hits record of 30 per cent recycled content across all products in 2025

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Tech giant hails series of sustainability milestones in new Environmental Progress Report

Thirty per cent of material across all Apple's products in 2025 came from recycled material, marking a new record for the tech giant. The company announced the "record achievement" yesterday, alongside...

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Amber Rolt

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