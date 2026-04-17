Apple hits record of 30 per cent recycled content across all products in 2025

Tech giant hails series of sustainability milestones in new Environmental Progress Report
Thirty per cent of material across all Apple's products in 2025 came from recycled material, marking a new record for the tech giant. The company announced the "record achievement" yesterday, alongside...
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