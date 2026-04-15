How efficiency measures could almost halve industrial energy demand globally

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Proven low-carbon solutions could slash global energy investment requirements by $15tr through to 2050, while enhancing energy and resource security, new study claims

Implementing proven efficiency measures could reduce energy demand from heavy industry and carbon intensive sectors by up to 45 per cent and slash global energy investment needs by an estimated $15tr through...

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Stuart Stone
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