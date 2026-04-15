BSI and ISO unveil updated 'world leading standard' for environmental management

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

British Standards Institution and International Organisation for Standardisation launch newly-revised edition of the popular BS EN ISO 14001 standard

The British Standards Institution (BSI) has today published an updated version of "the world's leading standard" for environmental management systems, in a move aimed at better supporting firms working...

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Michael Holder
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