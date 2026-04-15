'The Paris Agreement is working': Host Türkiye calls for 'concrete results' from COP31 Climate Summit

COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum urges countries to find 'common ground' at this year's UN Climate Summit and deliver on goal of building a 'more secure global economy'
COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum has said this year's UN Climate Summit in Türkiye will aim to provide a "common ground to build a safer world and a more secure global economy for humanity as climate...
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