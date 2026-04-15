'The Paris Agreement is working': Host Türkiye calls for 'concrete results' from COP31 Climate Summit

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
COP31 is set to take place in Anatalya, Turkey | Credit: iStock
Image:

COP31 is set to take place in Anatalya, Turkey | Credit: iStock

COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum urges countries to find 'common ground' at this year's UN Climate Summit and deliver on goal of building a 'more secure global economy'

COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum has said this year's UN Climate Summit in Türkiye will aim to provide a "common ground to build a safer world and a more secure global economy for humanity as climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Clear and credible vision': UK Atomic Energy Authority unveils 2030 fusion roadmap

'Strange but true': Study touts recycled urine as sustainable farming solution

More on Politics

'The Paris Agreement is working': Host Türkiye calls for 'concrete results' from COP31 Climate Summit
Politics

'The Paris Agreement is working': Host Türkiye calls for 'concrete results' from COP31 Climate Summit

COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum urges countries to find 'common ground' at this year's UN Climate Summit and deliver on goal of building a 'more secure global economy'

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 April 2026 • 7 min read
Global Briefing: India withdraws bid to host COP33
Politics

Global Briefing: India withdraws bid to host COP33

India's offer to host 2028 summit 'quietly withdrawn', while Microsoft inks CO2 deal with Indigenous-owned project, and South Korea targets 100GW of clean energy this decade, in this week's Global Briefing roundup

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 April 2026 • 11 min read
Why wind farms and electricity pylons are a major issue in the Welsh Government election
Politics

Why wind farms and electricity pylons are a major issue in the Welsh Government election

Future plans for renewable energy are emerging as a key battleground ahead of elections to the Senedd on 7 May

Michael Woods, Aberystwyth University
clock 09 April 2026 • 5 min read