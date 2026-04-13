Iran War: Oil prices jump back above $100 a barrel as Trump announces US blockade

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit - iStock
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Credit - iStock

President declares US will blockade Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire talks break up without agreement

Oil prices rose back above $100 a barrel in early trading this morning, as markets responded to growing fears the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran could collapse in the coming days. Direct...

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