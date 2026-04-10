Half of Aldi's UK stores expected to feature solar panels by end of 2026

Stuart Stone
clock • 1 min read
Credit: Aldi
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Credit: Aldi

Britain's fourth largest supermarket chain is planning to install solar panels at a further 62 of its UK stores this year

Aldi has today announced plans to install solar panels at a further 62 of its UK supermarkets this year, which it said would mean more than 500 of its sites will have their own on-site clean power up and...

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