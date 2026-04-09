'Basking in a solar surge': UK smashes solar generation record two days in a row

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Britain's solar farms generated a record 14.4GW of electricity during one period this week, according to the National Energy System Operator (NESO)

Britain's growing fleet of solar farms have sent fresh records tumbling on not just one but two occasions over the past week, as the country basked in sunny weather following the Easter weekend. Solar...

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