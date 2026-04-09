ITM Power wins £86.5m UK backing for Sheffield hydrogen electrolyser factory

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: ITM Power
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Credit: ITM Power

Publicly owned energy company and government back 1GW expansion of South Yorkshire electrolyser factory – creating over 400 jobs

ITM Power has secured £86.5m backing from the UK government and Great British Energy to expand its hydrogen electrolyser factory in South Yorkshire, in a move expected to make the facility one of the largest...

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