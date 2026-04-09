NS&I puts Green Savings Bonds back on sale with improved interest rate

clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Money invested in the bonds is used to support green projects defined under the UK Government Green Financing Framework

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has put its Green Savings Bonds back on sale this week, backed by an improved rate of interest for UK savers, it announced yesterday. Now offering a higher fixed...

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