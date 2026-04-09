NS&I puts Green Savings Bonds back on sale with improved interest rate

Money invested in the bonds is used to support green projects defined under the UK Government Green Financing Framework
National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has put its Green Savings Bonds back on sale this week, backed by an improved rate of interest for UK savers, it announced yesterday. Now offering a higher fixed...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis