SBTi: Corporate climate target-setting grew 40 per cent worldwide in 2025

Asia emerges as centre of gravity for science-based and net zero goals last year, as almost 10,000 firms started 2026 with targets validated by the non-profit standards-setter
Corporate climate target-setting grew strongly worldwide in 2025, yielding a 40 per cent increase in the number of companies securing goals validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) compared...
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