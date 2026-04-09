Corporate climate target-setting has reached critical mass and is now stronger than ever in scale, writes SBTi CEO David Kennedy
Was 2025 really the year corporate climate action began to retreat? The data suggests otherwise. In January 2026, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) reached a significant milestone: more than...
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