Fresh climate competency guide launched for UK investment consultants

Investment Consultants Sustainability Working Group claims updated guide recognises key role for professionals in their sector in advising asset owners on climate issues
The UK Investment Consultants Sustainability Working Group (ICSWG) has published an update to its climate competency guide this week. The updated guide, the first iteration of which was published in...
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