Fresh climate competency guide launched for UK investment consultants

Martin Richmond
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Investment Consultants Sustainability Working Group claims updated guide recognises key role for professionals in their sector in advising asset owners on climate issues

The UK Investment Consultants Sustainability Working Group (ICSWG) has published an update to its climate competency guide this week. The updated guide, the first iteration of which was published in...

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Martin Richmond
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Martin Richmond

Senior Correspondent at Professional Pensions

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