British Antarctic research building awarded top BREEAM rating in regional first

clock • 3 min read
Credit: BAS
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Credit: BAS

British Antarctic Survey's new £100m Discovery Building is set to reduce carbon emissions at the site by a quarter

A new UK-funded research centre in the Antarctic has become the first in the region to achieve an 'outstanding' rating for sustainability from the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment...

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