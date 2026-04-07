Government confirms £195m green heat network funding for England and Wales

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

The Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF) expands to Welsh projects for the first time

Almost £200m is being set aside to help deliver low carbon heat networks across England and Wales through an expanded UK government grant programme announced today. The Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF)...

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