'First step in modernising': EU moves forward with ETS reforms in response to energy market shocks

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

European Commission tables proposals to 'increase the firepower' of the EU ETS carbon permit reserve, sparking fears it could water down flagship carbon pricing scheme

The European Commission has proposed a series of reforms to the bloc's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which it said would help to future proof the flagship carbon pricing regime in response to the spike...

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