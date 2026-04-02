'First step in modernising': EU moves forward with ETS reforms in response to energy market shocks

European Commission tables proposals to 'increase the firepower' of the EU ETS carbon permit reserve, sparking fears it could water down flagship carbon pricing scheme
The European Commission has proposed a series of reforms to the bloc's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which it said would help to future proof the flagship carbon pricing regime in response to the spike...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis