Tories warned plan to axe carbon tax would 'hammer industry'

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Edward Massey / CCHQ
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Credit: Edward Massey / CCHQ

Conservatives pledge to axe UK's carbon pricing regime, sparking warnings proposals would hit tax revenues, undermine investment, and trigger levies on exports to the EU

The Conservatives today launched a new ‘Axe the Carbon Tax' campaign, setting out controversial plans to remove the UK's carbon pricing regime "in its entirety". The party had previously said it would...

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