Tories warned plan to axe carbon tax would 'hammer industry'

Conservatives pledge to axe UK's carbon pricing regime, sparking warnings proposals would hit tax revenues, undermine investment, and trigger levies on exports to the EU
The Conservatives today launched a new ‘Axe the Carbon Tax' campaign, setting out controversial plans to remove the UK's carbon pricing regime "in its entirety". The party had previously said it would...
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