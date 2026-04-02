ISEP updates guidance to help firms tackle emissions and fossil fuel risks

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Updated Greenhouse Gas Management Hierarchy aims to provide 'structured approach' for organisations to reduce reliance on coal, oil, and gas

Environmental professionals are being urged to make use of updated industry guidance released today, detailing how companies can reduce their emissions and exposure to risks associated with volatile fossil...

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