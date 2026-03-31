Solar carport opens at Legoland Windsor

New carport set to provide clean power direct to the resort, helping to cut over 190 tonnes of carbon emissions each year
A new 1.2MW solar carport has opened at Legoland Windsor and is providing onsite renewable electricity direct to the resort, helping it cut emissions and reduce reliance on the grid. The new solar...
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