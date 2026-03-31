King's Cross' director of sustainability reflects on a role that stretches from plant room to boardroom and why the most important 'green skill' remains strong commercial acumen
Sonal Jain is director of sustainability and social impact at King's Cross, where she leads the estate's environmental and social impact agenda. The King's Cross Group boasts a mixed-use estate covering...
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