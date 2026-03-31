Study: Advertising industry could slash emissions through 'small changes'

clock • 3 min read
Credit: AdGreen
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Credit: AdGreen

AdGreen's 2025 Annual Review highlights how advertising productions could easily cut emissions by over a quarter

Advertising production could cut emissions by more than a quarter and save the industry millions of pounds each year through simple operational changes which do not compromise creativity. That is the...

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