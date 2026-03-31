Study: 'Forever chemicals' litigation presents multi-billion-dollar risk for businesses and investors

PFAs could fuel billions of dollars in 'toxicity debt' for corporates facing legal settlements and clean-up costs, Planet Tracker warns
So-called 'forever chemicals' have evolved from niche environmental concern to a multi-billion-dollar risk for investors and companies facing stricter regulations, rising compliance costs, remediation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis