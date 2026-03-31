Study: 'Forever chemicals' litigation presents multi-billion-dollar risk for businesses and investors

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

PFAs could fuel billions of dollars in 'toxicity debt' for corporates facing legal settlements and clean-up costs, Planet Tracker warns

So-called 'forever chemicals' have evolved from niche environmental concern to a multi-billion-dollar risk for investors and companies facing stricter regulations, rising compliance costs, remediation...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

King's Cross Group's Sonal Jain: 'Sustainability only delivers impact if it's accessible'

How Oxford PV is boosting the amount of solar power generated from limited space

More on Risk

'No importer is safe': How the Iran War energy crisis is not a one-off event
Risk

'No importer is safe': How the Iran War energy crisis is not a one-off event

New analysis from E3G warns 'chokepoints' in global oil and gas supplies make energy shocks an inherent feature of fossil fuel markets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 March 2026 • 6 min read
Study: 'Forever chemicals' litigation presents multi-billion-dollar risk for businesses and investors
Risk

Study: 'Forever chemicals' litigation presents multi-billion-dollar risk for businesses and investors

PFAs could fuel billions of dollars in 'toxicity debt' for corporates facing legal settlements and clean-up costs, Planet Tracker warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 31 March 2026 • 4 min read
Could rising flood risk leave half a million UK homes 'unsellable' by 2050?
Risk

Could rising flood risk leave half a million UK homes 'unsellable' by 2050?

Report warns 430,000 homes in England could become 'unsellable' by 2050 as flood risk continues to rise across the UK

Amber Rolt
clock 25 March 2026 • 7 min read