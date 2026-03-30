Aviation: New verification service launched for UK SAF supply chain

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Zemo Partnership develops voluntary assurance scheme to boost traceability, confidence, and carbon accounting in Sustainable Aviation Fuel supply chain

A new voluntary assurance scheme designed to provide independent verification, boost traceability, and improve confidence in the UK's Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) supply chain has been launched today...

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