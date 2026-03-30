Aviation: New verification service launched for UK SAF supply chain

As the Iran war sends jet fuel prices skyrocketing, airlines are cancelling flights, raising fares and lobbying against the EU's ETS - but weakening green policies won't protect airlines, it will lock in their vulnerability, writes Aoife O'Leary from...

Aoife O'Leary, Opportunity Green 24 March 2026 • 4 min read 24 March 2026 • 4 min read