Aviation: New verification service launched for UK SAF supply chain

Zemo Partnership develops voluntary assurance scheme to boost traceability, confidence, and carbon accounting in Sustainable Aviation Fuel supply chain
A new voluntary assurance scheme designed to provide independent verification, boost traceability, and improve confidence in the UK's Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) supply chain has been launched today...
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