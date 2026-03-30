Government confirms over £100m funding boost for active travel

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Multi-year funding agreement locks in support for series of active travel initiatives, including Bikeability schools training and Living Streets programme

The government has today announced a three-year funding settlement worth over £100m for a series of active travel programmes, including the popular Bikeability training course for school children and the...

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