Government confirms over £100m funding boost for active travel

Multi-year funding agreement locks in support for series of active travel initiatives, including Bikeability schools training and Living Streets programme
The government has today announced a three-year funding settlement worth over £100m for a series of active travel programmes, including the popular Bikeability training course for school children and the...
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