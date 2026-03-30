Government urged to back UK 'responsible business' law to protect cocoa farmers

A more resilient textile sector is one where producers are not treated as passive endpoints of risk, but active participants in climate decision-making and investment, writes Cécile Chi from the Climate, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)﻿

Cécile Chi, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)﻿ 27 March 2026 • 5 min read 27 March 2026 • 5 min read