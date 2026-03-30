Government urged to back UK 'responsible business' law to protect cocoa farmers

Fairtrade calls for UK supply chain due diligence law amid worsening climate impacts on cocoa farming in West Africa that are harming livelihoods and pushing up chocolate prices
The government is being urged to introduce legislation to ensure UK companies take stronger action to bolster environmental resilience and guard against human rights abuses in their supply chains, in response...
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