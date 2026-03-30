AI is the UK energy sector's untapped optimisation opportunity

clock • 4 min read
Credit: Centrica
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Credit: Centrica

With grid pressures mounting and demand-side flexibility still underutilised, AI-driven optimisation may be one of the most undervalued levers in the UK's net zero transition, writes Centrica's Gunjan Arora

The energy sector is being reshaped by two forces at once: the rapid advancement of AI and the structural shift to clean energy. Both increase system complexity. Renewables introduce variability, electrification...

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