UK sports federations team up to tackle clothing waste

Sustainable Sports Apparel Charter aims to combat 'structural overproduction, underuse, and disposal' of sports clothing in the UK
UK sports federations have clubbed together to launch a new industry charter today, designed to combat the "structural overproduction, underuse, and disposal" of sports clothing and apparel, as part of...
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