UK sports federations team up to tackle clothing waste

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Sustainable Sports Apparel Charter
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Credit: Sustainable Sports Apparel Charter

Sustainable Sports Apparel Charter aims to combat 'structural overproduction, underuse, and disposal' of sports clothing in the UK

UK sports federations have clubbed together to launch a new industry charter today, designed to combat the "structural overproduction, underuse, and disposal" of sports clothing and apparel, as part of...

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