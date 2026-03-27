Global Briefing: Sun King plots $150m off-grid solar rollout in Ethiopia

Plus Trump Administration agrees to pay TotalEnergies $1bn to ditch offshore wind in the US, electric air taxis inch closer to 'commercial readiness', and are EU electric car sales catching up with China?
Sun King plots $150m off-grid solar rollout in Ethiopia Off-grid solar specialist Sun King has unveiled proposals to invest up to $150m in Ethiopia over the next five years, with a view to providing...
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