Global Briefing: Sun King plots $150m off-grid solar rollout in Ethiopia

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read

Plus Trump Administration agrees to pay TotalEnergies $1bn to ditch offshore wind in the US, electric air taxis inch closer to 'commercial readiness', and are EU electric car sales catching up with China?

Sun King plots $150m off-grid solar rollout in Ethiopia Off-grid solar specialist Sun King has unveiled proposals to invest up to $150m in Ethiopia over the next five years, with a view to providing...

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