Plans advance for Port Talbot floating offshore wind hub

Associated British Ports agrees terms with government for funding support to help deliver new port infrastructure
Plans to deliver a fleet of floating offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea took a step forward yesterday, after Associated British Ports (ABP) and the UK government agreed terms for government funding...
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