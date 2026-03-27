Plans advance for Port Talbot floating offshore wind hub

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Plans advance for Port Talbot floating offshore wind hub

Associated British Ports agrees terms with government for funding support to help deliver new port infrastructure

Plans to deliver a fleet of floating offshore wind farms in the Celtic Sea took a step forward yesterday, after Associated British Ports (ABP) and the UK government agreed terms for government funding...

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