'Our support for hydrogen is no secret': Is the gas boiler industry undermining the heat pump rollout?

ClientEarth claims gas boiler industry may have been involved in anti-competitive practices aimed at undermining the widespread adoption of heat pumps in the UK
Boiler manufacturers and fossil gas infrastructure firms have been accused of "potentially anti-competitive practices" designed to slow the uptake of heat pumps in the UK through negative misinformation...
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