'Our support for hydrogen is no secret': Is the gas boiler industry undermining the heat pump rollout?

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

ClientEarth claims gas boiler industry may have been involved in anti-competitive practices aimed at undermining the widespread adoption of heat pumps in the UK

Boiler manufacturers and fossil gas infrastructure firms have been accused of "potentially anti-competitive practices" designed to slow the uptake of heat pumps in the UK through negative misinformation...

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