'War windfall': North Sea oil and gas giants enjoy £73bn share value surge

Greenpeace analysis reveals how oil and gas companies are set to profit from spike in fossil fuel prices, as campaign urges government to maintain windfall tax
The five largest North Sea oil and gas companies have seen their valuations rise by £73bn since the start of the Iran War, as their share prices have climbed sharply alongside the spike in fossil fuel...
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