Scottish Government publishes sweeping new Climate Change Plan

Holyrood claims new plan will deliver over £42bn in economic benefits and cost savings, but campaigners warn updated strategy lacks sufficient ambition
The Scottish Government has this week published a series of new strategies designed to accelerate decarbonisation efforts across the economy, including an updated Climate Change Plan for the period from...
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