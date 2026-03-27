Scottish Government publishes sweeping new Climate Change Plan

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Holyrood claims new plan will deliver over £42bn in economic benefits and cost savings, but campaigners warn updated strategy lacks sufficient ambition

The Scottish Government has this week published a series of new strategies designed to accelerate decarbonisation efforts across the economy, including an updated Climate Change Plan for the period from...

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