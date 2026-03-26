Germany unveils €8bn climate package in bid to slash fossil fuel imports

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government estimates new programme can accelerate roll out of offshore wind, EVs, industrial decarbonisation projects, and nature restoration, saving 25 million tonnes of CO2 in 2030

The German government has this week unveiled an enhanced climate policy package setting out a wave of measures designed to boost renewables capacity, accelerate the roll out of electric vehicles (EVs),...

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