Environment Agency: Dry conditions in 2025 led to fewer sewage spills

Regulator warns water sector needs sustained maintenance and investment in improved drainage networks to bring lasting improvements
There was a "significant reduction" in the number and duration of storm overflow sewage spills across England in 2025 compared to 2024, with spill events down 35 per cent following "unusually dry" weather...
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