Environment Agency: Dry conditions in 2025 led to fewer sewage spills

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Regulator warns water sector needs sustained maintenance and investment in improved drainage networks to bring lasting improvements

There was a "significant reduction" in the number and duration of storm overflow sewage spills across England in 2025 compared to 2024, with spill events down 35 per cent following "unusually dry" weather...

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