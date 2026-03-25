New UK Cocoa Coalition aims to boost support for responsibly-sourced cocoa

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Multi-stakeholder alliance comprising manufacturers, retailers, and NGOs urges government to bring Forest Risk Commodities regulations into force

Chocolate traders, manufactures, retailers, and NGOs have joined forces to urge the UK government to bring planned UK Forest Risk Commodities Regulations into force to help drive responsibly sourced cocoa...

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