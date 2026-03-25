New UK Cocoa Coalition aims to boost support for responsibly-sourced cocoa

Multi-stakeholder alliance comprising manufacturers, retailers, and NGOs urges government to bring Forest Risk Commodities regulations into force
Chocolate traders, manufactures, retailers, and NGOs have joined forces to urge the UK government to bring planned UK Forest Risk Commodities Regulations into force to help drive responsibly sourced cocoa...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis