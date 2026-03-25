World Air Quality Report 2025: Only three countries in Europe meet WHO guidelines on clean air

New data shows global air quality progress stalling, as wildfire smoke and climate change lead to worsening air pollution
Climate impacts caused air quality to decline in 2025, leaving only 14 per cent of global cities breathing safe air - a 17 per cent decrease compared to the previous year. That is according to Swiss...
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