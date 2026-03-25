Could rising flood risk leave half a million UK homes 'unsellable' by 2050?

clock • 7 min read
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Credit: iStock

Report warns 430,000 homes in England could become 'unsellable' by 2050 as flood risk continues to rise across the UK

Hundreds of thousands of households in England could become trapped in flood prone properties they may struggle to sell, as flood risks continue to increase across the country. That is the headline...

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