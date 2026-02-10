Study: Climate inaction could see fashion industry lose a third of its profits

Report warns climate impacts could slash fashion sector’s projected value by 70 per cent in the coming decades
Without action to tackle escalating climate risks, the fashion industry could see its profits slump by 34 per cent by 2030, as rising costs eat into the sector's often wafer thin margins. That is the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis