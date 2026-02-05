UK hospitals, military sites, and prisons to share £74m in new clean energy funding

NHS trusts, armed forces, and the prison estate are the latest public bodies to benefit from new funding from DESNZ and Great British Energy
UK hospitals, military sites, and prisons are set to receive a share of £74m to deliver energy efficiency upgrades and clean power technologies, under the latest tranche of funding announced today by the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis