Drax Group announces it could cut around 350 jobs

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Drax Power Station, in North Yorkshire / Credit: Drax
Image:

Drax Power Station, in North Yorkshire / Credit: Drax

Energy giant confirms it has launched a consultation process in the UK and North America, which could see it cut around 10 per cent of its workforce

Biomass energy giant Drax has announced it could cut its global workforce by around 10 per cent, confirming that over 350 jobs are at risk. In a statement released yesterday, the company said it was...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'A new era': EU unveils world's first voluntary standard for permanent carbon removals

A UK climate security report backed by the intelligence services was quietly buried - a pattern we've seen many times before

More on Energy

'Much work to be done': One-in-five NHS Trusts lack net zero roadmaps
Energy

'Much work to be done': One-in-five NHS Trusts lack net zero roadmaps

NHS Trusts in England are making progress towards net zero goals, but many still lack clear roadmaps for cutting carbon emissions, FOI requests reveal

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 February 2026 • 4 min read
Pulse powers up 30MW battery storage project at former scrapyard
Energy

Pulse powers up 30MW battery storage project at former scrapyard

Lancashire project capable of powering more than 65,000 homes for an hour, while preventing 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 February 2026 • 3 min read
'Real momentum': National Grid DSO celebrates record flexible grid services tender
Energy

'Real momentum': National Grid DSO celebrates record flexible grid services tender

Total amount of flexible grid capacity secured by grid operator increases 10-fold year-on-year to 196GWh

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 February 2026 • 2 min read