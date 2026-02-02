Wales celebrates latest improvements in UK-leading recycling rate

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Wales celebrates latest improvements in UK-leading recycling rate

New workplace rules help push recycling rate up from 66.6 per cent in 2023/24 to over 68 per cent in 2024/25

Wales has delivered a further boost to its world-leading recycling rate, according to new government data released late last week. The latest official figures show the recycling rate rose from 66.6 per...

More on Recycling

Reselfridges Recycle: MYGroup and Selfridges launch beauty and fragrance recycling scheme
Recycling

Reselfridges Recycle: MYGroup and Selfridges launch beauty and fragrance recycling scheme

Retailer joins forces with waste management firm to tackle hard-to-recycle used fragrance bottles and cosmetics

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 January 2026 • 2 min read
'Exchange for Change': Branding confirmed for upcoming Deposit Return Scheme
Recycling

'Exchange for Change': Branding confirmed for upcoming Deposit Return Scheme

The UK Deposit Management Organisation (UK DMO) has confirmed its will trade under the name Exchange for Change, as plans continue to advance for the UK's long-awaited Deposit Return Scheme

Amber Rolt
clock 27 January 2026 • 2 min read
'Take it to Timpson': MusicMagpie and Timpson team up for new smartphone takeback service
Recycling

'Take it to Timpson': MusicMagpie and Timpson team up for new smartphone takeback service

New service aims to make it easier for people to trade in old smartphones, allowing them to receive payment in minutes

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 January 2026 • 3 min read