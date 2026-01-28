London landmarks explore plans for River Thames heat network connection

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Waterloo and Southbank Heat Network aims to use water source heat pump to harness heat from the River Thames for use by local buildings

London landmarks along the city's South Bank, including the BFI and National Theatre, could soon be heated using heat extracted from the River Thames under ambitious plans for the capital's latest heat...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Iceland Foods partners with The Orchard Project

Low Carbon raises £500m for European renewables pipeline

More on Infrastructure

London landmarks explore plans for River Thames heat network connection
Infrastructure

London landmarks explore plans for River Thames heat network connection

Waterloo and Southbank Heat Network aims to use water source heat pump to harness heat from the River Thames for use by local buildings

Amber Rolt
clock 28 January 2026 • 3 min read
Study: Hydrogen distribution bottleneck threatens clean tech deployment
Infrastructure

Study: Hydrogen distribution bottleneck threatens clean tech deployment

Research from Heriot-Watt University warns plans for transport infrastructure are lagging far behind development of wider hydrogen ecosystem

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 January 2026 • 3 min read
Cadent unveils plans for 93-mile Humber to Nottinghamshire hydrogen pipeline
Infrastructure

Cadent unveils plans for 93-mile Humber to Nottinghamshire hydrogen pipeline

Gas supplier maps out first phase of project to help steel, chemical, brick, and food manufacturers switch from fossil gas to low carbon fuel

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 January 2026 • 2 min read